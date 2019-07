Tuesday, July 30, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Power's outage map is running normally again after it was showing more than 40,000 without power earlier Tuesday.

According to the map, approximately 25,337 customers were in the dark in Columbia County, while an additional 17,031 were without power in Richmond County.

It turns out the map was glitching, and it's now fixed.

