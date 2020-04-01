Georgia Power offers tips to manage 'stay-at-home'” energy use during pandemic

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With higher temperatures arriving and families spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power encourages customers to minimize the impact of increased energy use on electric bills.

Simple tips focused on savings as customers spend increased time at home, include:

Set it for the season: Set thermostats to 78 degrees during warm weather months. With each degree higher you set your thermostat, you can see a 3-4% decrease in energy use. Don’t forget, you can use fans to help you feel cooler, even with a higher thermostat setting.

Phase out phantom energy loss: To avoid phantom loss, unplug devices when not in use, or use a smart power strip and turn off the strip when equipment or devices are not in use.

Choose wisely with appliances: Avoid using appliances that produce heat during the hottest times of the day and avoid frequent opening of refrigerators and freezers. Also, consider using your outdoor grill to help save additional energy.

Feel the flow; free your filters: Clean or change air conditioning filters each month. A dirty filter can make your equipment work harder, resulting in higher bills. Make sure furniture, curtains, rugs and other items do not block vents and return air registers.

Follow on and off advice: Turn off TVs, computers and other electronic devices when not in use. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Save with LEDs: Save energy and money by changing a standard light bulb in your home to an ENERGY STAR®-qualified LED bulb. LEDs use 90% less energy than standard bulbs and can last up to 15 times longer.

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. Programs include:

Georgia Power’s Senior Citizen Discount

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Salvation Army’s Project SHARE

Whether customers own a home or rent, tailored tips are available online which also includes access to a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses.

