Rate cuts, credits to bring bigger savings this month to Georgia Power customers

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – The typical Georgia Power residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours should see a one-month bill reduction of more than $21 in June, the utility said.

It’s the result of a one-time $11.29 credit, plus an already announced longer-term cut of more than $10 a month.

The one-time June credit is due to a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission as a result of Georgia Power’s 2018 financial results.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2018 usage. Georgia Power will apply the credit to June bills for customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2018, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of June 2020.

In addition to the one-time credit in June, the commission recently approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2% and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming 2020 summer months.

The lower fuel rate and special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000-kilowatt hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September.

