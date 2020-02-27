Georgia Power linemen rescue puppies from a dumpster in freezing rain

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Georgia Power lineman are being hailed as heroes after saving a group of puppies.

According to the Humane Society of Northeastern Georgia, where the three pups are now being cared for, the puppies were covered in trash and filth with protruding ribs when Shane and Dwayne found them Tuesday.

The lineman say the three little dogs were shaking with fear in the cold as it rained.

Now, the three are safe and warm at the Humane Society, where they will remain until they're ready to find forever homes.

