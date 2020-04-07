Georgia Power extends suspension of disconnections

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues to bring economic upheaval, Georgia Power’s suspension of disconnections is being extended after a vote by the Georgia Public Service Commission.

The company originally announced it would suspend disconnections in mid-March for at least 30 days as many customers face unemployment due to forced business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders that are meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Tuesday’s vote extends the decision beyond the original timeframe, assuring customers that the suspension of disconnections will remain in place as the pandemic continues to impact customers in the state.

“We recognize the extraordinary burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put upon our state and our customers,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “We commend the Commissioners for their vote to extend the disconnect suspension and allow for special customer payment provisions. It is going to take all of us continuing to think about how we can support each other to see our communities through this uncertain time.”

Georgia Power expects the commission will vote next month on the company’s request to lower its fuel cost recovery allowance, which would lower monthly bills by approximately $5 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kwh per month, if approved. The lower rate would go into effect in June 2020.

The commission is also joining Georgia Power in encouraging all customers to continue making payments to avoid large balance due amounts when the suspension ends.

The company will also look to implement special payment plans to help customers catch up on past-due amounts once disconnections are reinstated.

