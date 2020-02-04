Georgia Power customers to receive credit on February's bill

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Power says they'll be issuing a small credit to customers on February's power bill.

The savings, according to the company, comes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that dropped Georgia Power's corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

As a result, the typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would receive a credit of approximately $22 on their February bill.

"Over the past two years Georgia Power has passed on the benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act through direct credits on customers' bills, and this final bill credit fulfills that commitment," Kevin Kastner, vice president of customer services for Georgia Power, said in a statement. "These bill credits are just one way we work to provide the best value to our customers, while continuing to provide the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy they expect and deserve at rates below the national average."

