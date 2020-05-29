Georgia Power customers can expect lower utility bill starting soon

Friday, May 29, 2020

Georgia Power customers in the CSRA can expect to see some lower-than-usual bills this summer.

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2% and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. This reduction will lower the total monthly bill by approximately $5.32 for the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month beginning June 1, 2020.

In addition, the implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming 2020 summer months. When paired with the new lower fuel rates, the special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000-kilowatt hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September.

The reduction is driven primarily by lower natural gas prices as a result of increased natural gas supplies.

In addition to the planned reduction in fuel rates, Georgia Power completed earlier this year the third and final bill credits associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, resulting in credits totaling $106 million. The typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month received a credit of approximately $22 on their February bill.

