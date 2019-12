Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Following a vote from the Public Service Commission, Georgia Power customers will see their bills go up in January.

While details such as the exact amount customers will see their bills increase by are still not set in stone, regulators voted in favor on Tuesday to allow the increases.

As a result, Georgia Power will collect $1.68 billion more over the next three years from customers.

