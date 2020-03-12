Georgia Power bills could lower for residents across the state

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Power has filed a plan to reduce its fuel rates by 16 percent, which could mean a lower monthly bill for residents, according to Columbus CEO.

If the Georgia Public Service Commission approves the plan, residents are expected to see an approximately $5 decrease in their monthly bill beginning in June.

The plan comes partly from lower natural gas prices because of an increase in natural gas supplies.

The Georgia PSC will conduct public hearings on the plan in May, with a final decision expected on May 28, 2020.

