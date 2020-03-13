Georgia Power will temporarily suspend residential disconnections due to coronavirus

Friday, March 13, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Georgia Power wants to assure customers that the company has plans to continue operations, according to a statement.

Georgia Power also will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning tomorrow, and will reevaluate the policy as the situation develops.

“Our teams are always prepared to respond in challenging situations and I am confident we will continue to meet the needs of our customers during this unprecedented time. It’s what we do,” said Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, in the statement.

