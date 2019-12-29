Georgia Ports Authority files motion to intervene in Lock and Dam suit

Sunday, December 29, 2019

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Ports Authority has filed a motion to intervene in South Carolina's litigation regarding the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, according to court documents.

The motion, filed in the U.S. District Court of South Carolina on Dec. 23, includes the Ports Authority in the lawsuit involving the Corps of Engineers, the state of South Carolina and city of Augusta.

The Ports Authority is arguing they must get involved in order to "protect their interests," court documents say.

However, it's all in connection to their economic and contractual interests in the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, the defendant argues.

In the motion, the Ports Authority argues changes to the Lock and Dam project could "significantly alter the schedule of SHEP or the scope of the project itself."

Last month, the state of South Carolina filed a lawsuit against the Corps of Engineers over their plan to remove the Lock and Dam and replace it with a rock weir.

News 12 has reached out to the Georgia Ports Authority for comment. We'll update this story as we find out more.