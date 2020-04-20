Georgia Pacific confirms first positive COVID-19 case

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An employee at Georgia-Pacific has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

According to a Georgia-Pacific official, this morning, an employee at GP’s Augusta corrugated operation informed them that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at work on Saturday, April 4, and did not become symptomatic for more than a full week after that. The employee sought medical attention at that time.

No GP employees had close contact with this individual during the time since the employee last was at work on April 4.

Statement from Georgia-Pacific:

"The safety and wellbeing of their employees is Georgia-Pacific’s top priority.

Following CDC guidance, regular cleaning takes place each day at our facility, including employee workstations and all common areas shared by employees. That practice has been in place for some time and will continue. In addition, our Augusta facility requires employees to practice social distancing, with employees expected to remain at least six feet apart at all times. We also ask employees to self-assess their health each day before reporting to work – ensuring that no one with a fever, cough or other COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the CDC enters the facility.

The Augusta facility also has additional protocols in place to protect our employees."

