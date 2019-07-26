Georgia Milestone scores show strong gains for Richmond County students

Friday, July 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Milestone assessment scores came out with some great news. Students had the strongest ever overall gains in the 5 years they've been taking the tests.

A few weeks before students head back to school, the Richmond County School System is taking a look at how students scored this past year.

“We held steady in many of our areas, and we're excited to see growth in many of our language arts and reading, especially for the middle and high school,” RCSS associate superintendent Dr. Malinda Cobb said.

When it comes to reading, scores improved in Richmond County in every grade except two.

“It is such a predictor for all future success -- a student who can be reading on grade level by third grade statistically is going to be more successful in their academic work,” Cobb said.

The largest increase was in 7th grade. In 2018, 55 percent of students were reading at grade level or above. This past year, almost 61 percent were. Ninth grade also saw a big increase in literature from 63 to 68 percent of students at or above grade level.

It was a good year for Richmond County, and they want more.

“We want to see more of our third graders ready to read and on grade level, but we are pleased with the gains we are making,” Cobb said. “We know it's not going to happen overnight.”

So they’ve added more resources for the school year.

“Last year, we worked with the Growing Readers Grant in two of our schools, and this upcoming year it'll actually be in nine of our schools,” Cobb said. “They're going to be in the schools, working with, coaching the teachers in the K-3 to give them some resources.”

It was also the first year every 8th grader took at least one semester of Algebra 1 for high school credit, opening the door for more opportunities in their last four years.

