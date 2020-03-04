Georgia House leaders seek paid parental leave at state jobs

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican leaders of the Georgia House are pushing to enact a new benefit for state employees who become new parents.

The proposal unveiled Tuesday would grant three weeks of paid parental leave to nearly 250,000 state workers including public school teachers and employees of state-run universities.

Supporters include House Speaker David Ralston. GOP Rep. Houston Gaines of Athens said the measure would help state agencies in Georgia compete to retain workers.

Currently, state workers are eligible for up to 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave as required by federal law. The new House proposal would not affect private employers.

