Georgia Guard members to help at virus-struck nursing homes

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) – More than 100 Georgia National Guard members will be deployed to any long-term care or assisted-living facility in the state with coronavirus cases.

The activation and deployment will take place over the next few weeks, with the troops being sent to assist with infection control protocols and enhanced sanitation methods to mitigate COVID-19 exposure.

“Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle,” Georgia Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden said Tuesday.

Twenty soldiers headed Tuesday to a nursing home in Pelham to audit existing sanitation methods, train the staff on more aggressive disease control measures and thoroughly clean the facility that has reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19. For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a facility, but the Pelham effort is being used to train the soldiers.

Georgia’s top priority is increasing health care capacity to protect vulnerable residents, especially those in long-term care facilities, according to Kemp.

WORSHIPERS WARNED | Virus strikes several at church near Waynesboro

“If we can keep these populations as healthy as possible, we will be able to conserve precious medical supplies and hospital bed space in the coming days and weeks,” he said in a statement.

National Guard members are already helping with other efforts in the CSRA.

A group of soldiers was deployed this week to Augusta University Health

to help screen emergency room patients and guide them to the next necessary steps.

Also, 15 Georgia National Guardsmen were sent to help pack boxes of emergency supplies at Golden Harvest Food Bank

in Augusta.

AUGUSTA UPDATE | Business closures will remain in place until further notice

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

