I-TEAM: CDC: Young, healthy adults more at-risk of COVID-19 in GA

Thursday, April 30, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order expires in just a few hours.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

This comes on the heels of the federal government issuing a new strong warning for the Peach State.

That’s because the CDC issued new data that says healthy young Georgians with no pre-existing health conditions are increasingly falling ill to COVID-19 with severe complications -- even more so than the elderly and immunocompromised.

The case study findings in Georgia revealed, “A CoV-2 infection can cause significant morbidity in relatively young persons without severe underlying medical conditions.”

RELATED | By the numbers: Coronavirus testing across the CSRA

The I-Team found CDC researchers examined data from eight of the state’s hospitals.

“Among 305 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, more than 60 percent were under the age of 65 and over a quarter did not have an underlying condition.

This new data led the CDC to issue this statement: “Social distancing should be widely instituted not only to protect older adults and underlying medical conditions but also persons in the general population who might not consider themselves to be at risk for severe illness.”

The warning came less than 24 hours ago, but we found life is already back to normal locally for most people.

Models using cell phone data show most people in Richmond and Burke County stopped social distancing right after the governor reopened restaurants on Monday. The data shows folks in Columbia County are moving around more, too.

“Just because the state has relaxed the rules doesn’t mean one should be reckless and go out there and have a large gathering,” AU Health chief medical officer Dr. Phillip Coule said. “Certainly personal responsibility is not banned and everyone needs to exercise personal responsibility in terms of social distancing.”

Coule warns too much too soon could lead to another outbreak.

“If people aren’t careful, we could certainly see a second wave,” Coule said. “I hope that doesn’t happen.”

“The more we can do to practice social dispatching, the better we are at preventing a second wave.”

Coule says he’s hopeful we may experience a summer burnout phenomenon, meaning the virus will die out as it warms up.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.