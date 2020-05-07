Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the GBI helping in Ahmaud Arbery case

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, speaking on the state's response to COVID-19, was asked about the Ahmaud Arbery case. (Source: WRDW

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't say much on the ongoing investigation into the Ahmaud Arbery case, but he's told the GBI to help assist the district attorney's office in Glynn County.

Speaking at a 4 p.m. news conference about the state's COVID-19 testing efforts, Kemp was asked about the Arbery case, which has caused questions to bubble up nationwide about why no charges have been filed against two men.

Arbery, a 25-year-old man, was jogging in Brunswick when the two men, identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael, chased him in a truck because they believed he resembled a suspect in a string of neighborhood burglaries.

Video of the incident has since appeared on social media. According to WTOC, the video shows Arbery running behind a truck that is stopped. One man is outside of the truck on the driver's side holding a shotgun and another man is in the bed of the truck with a handgun.

Arbery and one of the men are seen struggling before three shots go off. Arbery collapses, and the video ends.

Kemp, meanwhile, has pushed GBI Director Vic Reynolds to help Hinesville District Attorney Tom Durden look into the case.

"Right after seeing that horrific video, I told director Reynolds to follow the facts, to follow the truth, and to administer justice," Kemp said.

Kemp said he had faith that investigators would be thorough in reviewing the facts of the case.

Arbery's family, who is from the CSRA, has maintained he was unarmed when the shooting occurred.

