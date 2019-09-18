Georgia DoJ holding career fair for jobs at juvenile detention center

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Justice is hosting a career fair tomorrow.

They’re hiring juvenile correction officers, vocational instructors, behavioral health professionals and other positions at the Wilkes Regional Youth Detention Center in Washington, GA.

The fair is running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Career Center on Washington Road in Thomson.

Job-seekers should bring their résumé and prepare to be interviewed. Anyone interested should also bring their driver’s license and proof of high school graduation or GED to speed up the process.

Veterans applying to be a correctional officer will also get a salary bonus based on their years of service.

