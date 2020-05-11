Georgia Department of Education honors 295 Georgia Scholars

Monday, May 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Although the class year may not have ended as they wanted, 295 state seniors are being recognized by the state of Georgia Department of Education.

The Georgia Scholars program looks to recognize students who "achieved excellence in school and community life."

“It is always special to recognize a new class of Georgia Scholars, but I have to say it is even more meaningful to recognize these students from the class of 2020,” Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “In the face of disappointing circumstances and delayed plans, these students have displayed great resilience, maturity, and grace. I am honored to recognize their accomplishments and wish them well as they proceed into futures that, despite this temporary setback, are still worthy of great hope.”

To view the full list of 2020 Georgia Scholars, head on over to the Department of Education's page.

