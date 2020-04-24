Georgia Department of Education celebrates Month of the Military Child

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Education is celebrating April as the Month of the Military Child, a time to celebrate and honor the sacrifices and experiences of military children.

“While this April is different given the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of school buildings, it is still so important that we salute the resilience and sacrifices of our military children and families,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said, in the release. “As the child of a military family myself, I remain committed to ensuring Georgia’s military children and families are supported while serving our country.”

Free Resource Available to Support Military Families:

The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) is offering a free, modular set of web-based trainings to help educators, parents and students deal with the issues and challenges created by school closures and distance learning.

This training was developed specifically in response to the COVID-19 outbreaks and provides training on responding to changes in routine; addressing anxiety, maintaining connections and relationships; making behavior management positive; successful digital teaching and learning; and creating confidence in the midst of the unknown.

There are six available modules, each of which takes 45 to 60 minutes to complete. A certificate of completion can be printed or saved.

Access the training through the MCEC COVID-19 webpage: www.militarychild.org/covid19

