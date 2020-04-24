Georgia DPH: list of all active collection sites for COVID-19

Friday, April 24, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of all active specimen collection sites for COVID-19 testing in Georgia.
The list below contains 48 active testing sites across the state.
According to the release, visits to these sites are by referral or appointment only, and Georgians should contact their medical provider, local public health officials, or other contacts listed for information.
District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome):
West Rome Baptist Church
914 Shorter Ave. NW, Rome, GA 30165
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
Clarence Brown Conference Center
5450 GA-20, Cartersville, GA 30121
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
National Guard at Walker Co. Health Department
Healthcare Personnel and First Responders Only
Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 AM-12 PM
Greystone Building
120 Greystone Power Blvd., Dallas, GA 30157
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
Walker County Civic Center
10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA 30739
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM
District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton):
Cherokee County Health Department
7545 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Whitfield County Health Department
800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-3 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
ECT Pavilion
297 Legend Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome): (706) 802-5329, (706) 802-5885, (706) 802-5886, (706) 802-5888
District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton): 1 (888) 881-1474
***
District 2 North Health District (Gainesville):
Allen Creek Soccer Complex
2500 Allen Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at this facility, please contact the North Health District (Gainesville) office at (770) 535-5743, one of the local health departments, or your medical provider for a referral.
***
District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District:
Jim Miller Park
2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA 30008
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Hunter Memorial Park
8830 Gurly Rd., Douglasville, GA, 30134
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 3-2 Fulton County Health District:
Aviation Cultural Center
3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 3-3 Clayton County Health District:
Childrens at Mount Zion
2201 Mt Zion Pkwy., Morrow, GA 30260
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM
District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville):
District 3-4 Public Health
2570 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Cousins Middle School
8187 Carlton Trl. NW, Covington, GA 30014
Monday 9 AM-5 PM
District 3-5 Dekalb Health District:
Sugar Creek Golf Course
2706 Bouldercrest Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Kingswood Church
4896 N Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District: (770) 514-2300
District 3-2 Fulton County Health District: (404) 613-8150
District 3-3 Clayton County Health District: (678) 479-2223
District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville): (770) 513-5631
District 3-5 Dekalb Health District: (404) 294-3700
Testing is also available in this region at the following locations by appointment only through each facility's dedicated COVID-19 website:
CVS Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Georgia Tech
352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332
Monday thru Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM
For more information and to register for a test, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Walgreens Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site (Alpharetta)
11855 Jones Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005
Open Every Day 9 AM-5 PM
For more information and to register for a test, visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus.
***
District 4 LaGrange Health District:
Coweta County Fair Grounds
275 Pine Rd., Newnan, GA 30263
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Heritage Senior Center
1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, GA 30252
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1 (800) 847-4262
***
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin):
Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility
660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM
First Baptist Church
151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon):
Houston County Health Department
98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Washington County Health Department
201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jones County Health Department
114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jasper County Health Department
825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Macon-Bibb County Health Department
171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099
***
District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta):
Columbia County Exhibition Center
212 Partnership Dr., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 10 AM-3 PM
Burke County Middle School
356 Southside Dr., Waynesboro, GA 30830
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation
180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta) : (706) 721-5800 (ask for testing)
Testing is also available in this region at the following Augusta University Health System-run sites:
Christenberry Fieldhouse
3109 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30909
Open every day 10 AM-12 PM
Patriots Park
5445 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813
Monday thru Friday 3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Appointments for these sites can be made through the AU Health ExpressCare app, or by calling (706) 721-1852.
***
District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus):
Columbus Health Department
2100 Comer Ave., Columbus, GA 31902
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus): (706) 321-6300
***
District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):
Lowndes County Civic Center
2108 E Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus
52 Tech Dr., Tifton, GA 31794
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Turner County Health Department
745 Hudson Ave. Ashburn, GA 31714
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Cook County Health Department
204 North Parrish Ave., Adel, GA 31620
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany):
Dougherty County Health Department
1710 S Slappley Blvd., Albany, GA 31701
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Thomas County Health Department
484 Smith Ave., Thomasville, GA
Monday thru Friday 8:30AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Camilla First Baptist Church
27 E. Broad St., Camilla, GA 31730
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):
Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499
Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288
Berrien County: (229) 686-5411
Brooks County: (229) 263-7585
Cook County: (229) 896-3030
Echols County: (229) 559-5103
Irwin County: (229) 238-9540
Lanier County: (229) 482-3294
Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257
Tift County: (229) 386-8373
Turner County: (229) 238-9595
District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany): (229) 352-6567
***
District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah):
Glynn County Health Department
2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross):
Coffee Regional Medical Center
1101 Ocilla Rd., Douglas, GA 31533
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Kiwanis Fair Grounds
16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah): (912) 230-9744
District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross): 1 (855) 473-4374
***
District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens):
Athens-Clarke County Health Department
165 Paradise Blvd., Athens, GA 30607
Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Mobile SPOC (Greene)
1180 C Weldon Smith Dr., Greensboro, GA 30642
Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM-5 PM
Mobile SPOC (Barrow)
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
For more information, contact the Northeast Health District office at (706) 340-0996.
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:
District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens): (706) 340-0996
