Georgia DPH: list of all active collection sites for COVID-19

Friday, April 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of all active specimen collection sites for COVID-19 testing in Georgia.

The list below contains 48 active testing sites across the state.

According to the release, visits to these sites are by referral or appointment only, and Georgians should contact their medical provider, local public health officials, or other contacts listed for information.

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome):

West Rome Baptist Church

914 Shorter Ave. NW, Rome, GA 30165

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Clarence Brown Conference Center

5450 GA-20, Cartersville, GA 30121

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

National Guard at Walker Co. Health Department

Healthcare Personnel and First Responders Only

Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 AM-12 PM

Greystone Building

120 Greystone Power Blvd., Dallas, GA 30157

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

Walker County Civic Center

10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA 30739

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-1 PM

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton):

Cherokee County Health Department

7545 Main St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Whitfield County Health Department

800 Professional Blvd., Dalton, GA 30720

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-3 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

ECT Pavilion

297 Legend Rd., Ellijay, GA 30540

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 1-1 Northwest Health District (Rome): (706) 802-5329, (706) 802-5885, (706) 802-5886, (706) 802-5888

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton): 1 (888) 881-1474

***

District 2 North Health District (Gainesville):

Allen Creek Soccer Complex

2500 Allen Creek Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact the North Health District (Gainesville) office at (770) 535-5743, one of the local health departments, or your medical provider for a referral.

***

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District:

Jim Miller Park

2245 Callaway Rd., Marietta, GA 30008

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Hunter Memorial Park

8830 Gurly Rd., Douglasville, GA, 30134

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District:

Aviation Cultural Center

3900 Aviation Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30336

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District:

Childrens at Mount Zion

2201 Mt Zion Pkwy., Morrow, GA 30260

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville):

District 3-4 Public Health

2570 Riverside Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cousins Middle School

8187 Carlton Trl. NW, Covington, GA 30014

Monday 9 AM-5 PM

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District:

Sugar Creek Golf Course

2706 Bouldercrest Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kingswood Church

4896 N Peachtree Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas Health District: (770) 514-2300

District 3-2 Fulton County Health District: (404) 613-8150

District 3-3 Clayton County Health District: (678) 479-2223

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Lawrenceville): (770) 513-5631

District 3-5 Dekalb Health District: (404) 294-3700

Testing is also available in this region at the following locations by appointment only through each facility's dedicated COVID-19 website:

CVS Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Georgia Tech

352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA, 30332

Monday thru Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM, Sunday 10 AM-4 PM

For more information and to register for a test, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

Walgreens Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site (Alpharetta)

11855 Jones Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005

Open Every Day 9 AM-5 PM

For more information and to register for a test, visit Walgreens.com/coronavirus.

***

District 4 LaGrange Health District:

Coweta County Fair Grounds

275 Pine Rd., Newnan, GA 30263

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Heritage Senior Center

1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, GA 30252

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1 (800) 847-4262

***

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin):

Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility

660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM

First Baptist Church

151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon):

Houston County Health Department

98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Washington County Health Department

201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jones County Health Department

114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jasper County Health Department

825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Macon-Bibb County Health Department

171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099

***

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta):

Columbia County Exhibition Center

212 Partnership Dr., Grovetown, GA 30813

Monday thru Friday 10 AM-3 PM

Burke County Middle School

356 Southside Dr., Waynesboro, GA 30830

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thompson-McDuffie County Recreation

180 Sweetwater Park Dr. SE, Thomson, GA 30824

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta) : (706) 721-5800 (ask for testing)

Testing is also available in this region at the following Augusta University Health System-run sites:

Christenberry Fieldhouse

3109 Wrightsboro Rd., Augusta, GA 30909

Open every day 10 AM-12 PM

Patriots Park

5445 Columbia Rd., Grovetown, GA 30813

Monday thru Friday 3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Appointments for these sites can be made through the AU Health ExpressCare app, or by calling (706) 721-1852.

***

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus):

Columbus Health Department

2100 Comer Ave., Columbus, GA 31902

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus): (706) 321-6300

***

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):

Lowndes County Civic Center

2108 E Hill Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Southern Regional Technical College, Tifton Campus

52 Tech Dr., Tifton, GA 31794

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Turner County Health Department

745 Hudson Ave. Ashburn, GA 31714

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Cook County Health Department

204 North Parrish Ave., Adel, GA 31620

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany):

Dougherty County Health Department

1710 S Slappley Blvd., Albany, GA 31701

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Thomas County Health Department

484 Smith Ave., Thomasville, GA

Monday thru Friday 8:30AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Camilla First Baptist Church

27 E. Broad St., Camilla, GA 31730

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta):

Call Center: 1 (844) 955-1499

Ben Hill County: (229) 426-5288

Berrien County: (229) 686-5411

Brooks County: (229) 263-7585

Cook County: (229) 896-3030

Echols County: (229) 559-5103

Irwin County: (229) 238-9540

Lanier County: (229) 482-3294

Lowndes County: (229) 333-5257

Tift County: (229) 386-8373

Turner County: (229) 238-9595

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany): (229) 352-6567

***

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah):

Glynn County Health Department

2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex

7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross):

Coffee Regional Medical Center

1101 Ocilla Rd., Douglas, GA 31533

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Kiwanis Fair Grounds

16942 GA-67, Statesboro, GA 30458

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah): (912) 230-9744

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross): 1 (855) 473-4374

***

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens):

Athens-Clarke County Health Department

165 Paradise Blvd., Athens, GA 30607

Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Mobile SPOC (Greene)

1180 C Weldon Smith Dr., Greensboro, GA 30642

Tuesday and Thursday 8:30 AM-5 PM

Mobile SPOC (Barrow)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

For more information, contact the Northeast Health District office at (706) 340-0996.

To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral:

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens): (706) 340-0996

