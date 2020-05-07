Georgia DPH exceeds 100,000 COVID-19 tests in 10 days, testing available to all Georgians

Thursday, May 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has reached its goal of testing 100,000 individuals in 10 days.

According to the release, more than 108,000 tests were processed since Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H, set the DPH goal last week.

“This is an important benchmark for Georgia as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state,” Toomey said. “Increased testing is critical to understanding where there are hotspots of infection and how best to mitigate them.”

Also stated in the release, effective immediately, testing is available to all Georgians who request it, whether they have symptoms or not. There is more than 65 specimen point of collection sites throughout the state, with an additional 30 mobile sites - locations and hours vary daily.

Individuals wanting to be tested can contact any Georgia public health department to schedule an appointment at a SPOC location convenient to them.

Contact information for local health departments can be found on the DPH homepage at https://dph.georgia.gov/.

