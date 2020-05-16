Georgia DPH distributes remdesivir to hospitals, including Augusta University Medical Center

Saturday, May 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health says Augusta University Medical Center is one of many hospitals in Georgia receiving a delivery of remdesivir.

DPH says they are distributing an initial allotment of the antiviral medicine being used to treat serious symptoms of COVID-19, to hospitals around the state.

Georgia received 30 cases from the federal government, with 40 vials of the drug per case. DPH says that is enough to treat about 110 patients, depending on an individual's treatment.

Remdesivir has been found to shorten the duration of the Coronavirus in hospitalized patients. DPH says it decreases the amount of the virus in the body, helping patients recover faster.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is surveying hospitals statewide over the weekend to determine the need and a second allotment will be distributed next week.

The following hospitals are receiving remdesivir; Tift Regional Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Phoebe Putney, Memorial Hospital, Grady Health System, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, and Augusta University Medical Center.

“DPH is pleased to have the opportunity to share this promising treatment with hospitals on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D. M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “While this drug is not a cure for COVID-19, getting it into the hospitals and improving patient outcomes is moving in the right direction.”

