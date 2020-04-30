Georgia child care programs invited to apply for STABLE payments

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Beginning May 1, all licensed Georgia child care providers are invited to apply for STABLE payments that can be used for salaries, benefits, tuition relief, supplies, and other necessities.

STABLE payments are Short Term Assistance Benefit for Licensed Entities payments from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).

These payments represent the first phase of administering $144 million Georgia received under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs, STABLE payments may be used to pay for salaries and benefits for lead teachers, assistant teachers, and other employees; substitute teachers; tuition relief for families; lease or mortgage payments; utilities; cleaning supplies; classroom materials and supplies; unreimbursed food; and additional supplies required by CDC guidelines.

“We know that family child care learning homes and child care learning centers in Georgia are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” Commissioner Jacobs said, in the release. “To expedite these payments, we are developing a simple application that will ask providers to describe how they will use the funds. The amount of funding a provider receives will be based on their attendance before COVID-19 and on their current status, open or closed.”

According to the release, providers can apply for STABLE through May 15, 2020, using DECAL’s KOALA portal for child care providers.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Kemp allowed licensed child care to remain open to help children and families. However, with more families staying at home, the need for care declined except for the children of first responders and essential workers.

Currently, approximately 1,700 of Georgia’s 4,449 licensed child care programs remain open.

