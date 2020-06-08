Georgia Aquariums reopens to the public with safety changes

Monday, June 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Beginning June 15, guests will have the opportunity to visit the Aquarium to explore and enjoy its galleries and over 10 million gallons of water.

Georgia Aquarium Members will be able to visit again starting June 13.

The Aquarium has established time blocks with limited capacity, new cleaning and sanitization protocols, and updated processes to ensure the Aquarium is operating in accordance with the advice of the state and federal governments and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Georgia Aquarium is limiting the number of guests allowed in the building at one time.

- The capacity will be restricted to a number lower than the CDC recommendation for occupancy and will allow guests to visit the Aquarium while staying an appropriate distance from other guests.

Guests will require a timed ticket, with three separate time blocks each day.

- 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

- 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Aquarium will be cleaned, and all guest areas sanitized before and after each time block with hospital grade disinfectant.

High contact areas of the Aquarium, such as railings, elevator buttons, etc., will be covered in a copper-infused film that reduces the transmission of viruses.

Social distancing is required during your visit; wall and floor signs have been placed throughout the Aquarium and on exhibits with guidance on where to stand and separate groups.

Upon purchasing a ticket, guests will receive direction to one of two entrances, Orange or Green: signs will direct guests to their designated entrance.

All Georgia Aquarium team members and guests will go through a contactless temperature scan prior to entering the building.

- Any person exhibiting a fever (temperature of 100.4° or higher) will be rescheduled to visit another day.

All Georgia Aquarium team members are required to wear a facial covering and we encourage all guests to wear one as well. Masks will be available at our gates for those who might need one.

Full details of the new measures and guest safety can be found here: https://news.georgiaaquarium.org/stories/reopening

For more information, visit: http://www.georgiaaquarium.org/reopening

