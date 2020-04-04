Georgia to open up four temporary medical units around the state

Sunday, April 4, 2020

GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the state’s Coronavirus Task Force are announcing plans to deploy four temporary medical units around the state.

The governor says the units will open in Rome, Albany, Atlanta, and another location that will be based on community need. All together, the units will add a combined total of 88 more beds. The units are planned to deploy in April.

The governor says the state will also expand capacity at two reopened healthcare facilities, which will add 208 total beds for potential patients. These two facilities are the Phoebe North Campus in Albany and the HCA Eastside Medical Center in Snellville.

The state has committed roughly $72 million for these projects, including $12 million for additional medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

“These projects have been underway for several weeks based on modeling and epidemiological recommendations, and we are following leads on several more proposals to expand healthcare capacity as we prepare for patient surge later this month,” said Governor Kemp in a statement today. “At every stage of decision-making, our team is consulting with public health and emergency management experts in the private and public sectors. Together, we are working around the clock to prepare for future needs in our fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia. In the days ahead, we will finalize additional projects to expand our capacity and get critically needed resources to frontline medical providers.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

