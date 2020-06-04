Memorial service is today, subdued protests and more: George Floyd updates

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Organizers in Twin Falls have planned a peaceful vigil Tuesday evening at City Park to mourn the death of George Floyd and black Americans. (Source: Pixabay)

Mourners are gathering to celebrate George Floyd's life in the city where he died.

A public memorial service for the 46-year-old will take place this afternoon in Minneapolis.

It comes a day after Minnesota's attorney general upgraded the criminal charge against former police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder.

Keith Ellison also charged three other former officers with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.