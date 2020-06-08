Final goodbye before burial, steps toward reform and more: George Floyd updates

Monday, June 8, 2020

Today, another memorial service will honor the life of George Floyd.

This one will be in Houston, his hometown, where he will also be laid to rest Tuesday.

Flags are lined up along the road where his body will be carried on the way to the church. The service is open to the public.

On Saturday, hundreds of people celebrated Floyd's life in North Carolina, where he was born.

LOCALLY | Across CSRA, protesters are calling for bigger changes

City and state leaders came to pay their respects. The sheriff of hoke county spoke to mourners, -saying he understands the call for change.

“We can't let the story die. If the story dies, we gonna keep talking and keep talking and keep talking and we're never gonna do it,” Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin said.

“Enough is enough. I'm telling law enforcement all over the world, if you see that mess get it out of your house.”

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding. His death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police.

More calls for reform

Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders in the city where George Floyd died pushed to dismantle the entire department. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Two weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to scrap the 800-member agency.

City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday that efforts at “incremental reform have failed, period.”

