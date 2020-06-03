Calm protests from CSRA to L.A., worried words from Bush and pope, and a civil right probe: George Floyd updates

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The state of Minnesota has launched a civil rights investigation against the Minneapolis Police Department in hopes of forcing changes after the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz also says state Attorney General Keith Ellison will take the lead in prosecutions in the case of Floyd, the black man who died after white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving. Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were fired.

The case has sparked civil protests that prompted Pope Francis to say he had “witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest.” He said in his weekly Wednesday audience that "we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”

And in a rare public statement, former President George W. Bush said he and his wide are "anguished" by the "brutal suffocation of Floyd, calling it a "shocking failure" for many African Americans ti be harassed and threatened in their own country.

Statement by President George W. Bush pic.twitter.com/KjEolhAN6U — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) June 2, 2020

Nationally, the latest protests have been more peaceful than they had been in the past few days. As of Wednesday morning, there had been more than 9,000 arrests nationwide since the unrest began.

Here are some of the latest highlights:

Augusta

A couple hundred people came together in downtown Augusta on Tuesday night.

It was smaller than local protests over the weekend and at the start of the week in the city and Evans, but was peaceful like those earlier ones.

Demonstrators walked along Broad Street, sticking to the sidewalks as they held up signs and chanted as they marched, ending up at the Confederate Memorial right in front of the Imperial Theatre.

Aiken

In Aiken on Tuesday, people gathered in hopes to spark change. People of all races, ages, and professions came together for an open conversation, and even local deputies got involved.

"Now is the time to speak up, now is the time to right the wrong. It's not black versus white, it's right versus wrong, and you have to stand up for what you believe in," said Makenzie Johnson, organizer of the gathering.

Atlanta

Protesters took to downtown streets on Tuesday night, as they have been doing for the past several nights. They faced a curfew between 9 p.m. and sunrise, and some of the protesters stayed out past the curfew, according to news reports. According to news reports, officers released tear gas to disperse crowds. Police made dozens of arrests, according to authorities.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he does not see the need for now to call up more National Guard troops or deploy additional law enforcement officers to prevent protests from turning violent.

Columbia, S.C.

Protesters came together at the State House in South Carolina for a fourth straight day on Tuesday.

The group gathered in the early afternoon and stayed at the State House until around 6:30 p.m.

Around that time, they started marching through downtown on Main Street, chanting and holding signs.

Everything remained peaceful.

Once they passed most of the downtown businesses on Main Street, the group turned around and marched back to the State House.

New York

New York City’s second night under curfew was calmer than the first, although there were scattered reports of looting in New York City overnight Tuesday. Thousands of people remained in the streets after the curfew.

Chief of Detectives Terence Monahan said officers allowed peaceful protests to continue after 8 p.m. But he said the curfew helped officers apprehend people who “were looking to cause mayhem.” The curfew will be in place through Sunday.

Midtown Manhattan was pocked with battered storefronts after Monday's protests, with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo calling what happened in the city "a disgrace." He said the mayor underestimated the problem, and the nation's largest police force was not deployed in sufficient numbers, though the city had said it doubled the usual police presence.

Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump amplified his hard-line calls from Monday, when he threatened to send in the military to restore order if governors didn't do it.

"NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD," he tweeted. "The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast!"

Despite the tweets, Trump appeared to be privately backing off, with White House officials saying the response to demonstrations across the country indicated that local governments should be able to restore order themselves.

The mayor of Washington flatly rejected a Trump administration proposal for the federal government to take over the city's police force and threatened to take legal action if it attempted to do so.

Attorney General William Barr is vowing “even greater law enforcement resources and support.”

A block away from the White House, thousands of demonstrators massed Tuesday after a crackdown a day earlier when officers on foot and horseback aggressively drove peaceful protesters away from Lafayette Park, clearing the way for President Donald Trump to do a photo op at nearby St. John's Church.

Pastors at the church prayed with demonstrators and handed out water bottles. The crowd remained in place after the city's 7 p.m. curfew passed. The crowd Tuesday was peaceful, even polite. At one point, the crowd booed when a protester climbed a light post and took down a street sign. A chant went up: "Peaceful protest!"

Los Angeles

Thousands thronged the streets of Los Angeles in peaceful protests Tuesday. But police cordons kept a tight watch on marchers and authorities have renewed overnight curfews in L.A. and other areas that have seen clashes with police and groups of thieves ransacking businesses.

Mayor Eric Garcetti took a knee at a demonstration at police headquarters, one of several around the city during the day. An afternoon gathering at City Hall attracted several thousand protesters.

More George Floyd protest coverage

• People in CSRA and around the world unite for one cause

• Almost a half-century after Augusta's 1970 riots, some see incremental change

• COVID-19's message of distance overtaken by a message of social injustice in George Floyd case

From reports by WRDW, WIS and The Associated Press