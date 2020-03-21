Gas pump on fire in Grovetown, evacuations underway nearby

Saturday, March 21, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms fire rescue is on the scene of a gas pump on fire at a gas station on the 4300 block of Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown.

Dispatch says the gas station is Gas Pro. They are evacuating people in nearby areas due to safety concerns. They did not have details on the extent to those evacuations.

Fire officials say a car drove into the pump and then drove away. They say there are no injuries and the pumps were cut off as soon as the crash happened.

This is a developing story.