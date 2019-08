Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Flowing Wells Rd is shut down from Tallman and Old Trail.

A gas line was somehow cut, causing the closure.

It's unclear what caused the cut or how long it will take to repair.

