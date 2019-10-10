Gas leak prompts daycare and shopping center evacuation, road closure in Columbia Co.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A gas leak on Evans to Locks Road has caused a road closure and a school evacuation in Columbia County Thursday.

Evans to Locks Road is closed at Blue Ridge Drive, and a nearby daycare is being evacuated.

The shopping center there at the intersection has been evacuated along with the Super Saver across the street, according to the sheriff's office.

We're waiting to hear from the school district about Blue Ridge Elementary.

News 12 will continue to bring you the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.