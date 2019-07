Thursday, July 11, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A gas leak has caused a road closure in Grovetown.

The roadway is closed at the intersection of Berzelia and Newmantown Road, as well as Lakeside and Berzelia Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the leak is repaired.

