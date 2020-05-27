Gary Sinise Foundation to feed workers at Augusta VA hospital

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Gary Sinise Foundation will provide 250 meals to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center as part of a national initiative to help Department of Veterans Affairs health care and front-line workers.

The foundation will provide up to 20,000 meals in coming weeks to more than 80 VA medical facilities across the nation. The donated meals will come from nearby restaurants, stimulating local economies, according to foundation Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Fields.

The local hospital’s spinal cord injury unit will receive some of the meals donated to the medical center, according to Brian R. Rothwell, acting public affairs officer.

Since April 1, the foundation has been helping to meet the urgent needs of veterans, first responders, military, health care workers and all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Services include providing meals, supplying personal protective equipment and donating decontamination equipment.

“Donations like this mean a lot to our VA staff as they are on the front lines of caring for our nation’s Veterans every day,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “We are very appreciative of this donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.