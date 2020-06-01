Gary Sinise Foundation donates meals to VA hospital staff

Monday, June 1, 2020

(Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Gary Sinise Foundation provided 20,000 meals to VA health care and frontline workers, including workers at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

“Donations like this mean a lot to our VA staff as they are on the front lines of caring for our nation’s Veterans every day,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, said in the release. “We are very appreciative of this donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Locally, the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will receive 250 meals today. A portion of the meals will be given to their Spinal Cord Injury Clinical and support staff.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.