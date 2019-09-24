Garbage truck catches fire in North Augusta

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is cleaning up after a garbage truck caught fire Tuesday.

According to a social media post, it happened at Riley Court and Byrnes Road.

NADPS says they believe some chemicals were spilled in the trash, causing the holding area in the truck to catch fire.

Officials are reminding people to not dump chemicals or any flammable materials in a garbage can or dumpster.

