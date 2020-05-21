Ga. joblessness hits record high, with 4 years worth of claims in 1 month

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia’s number of initial unemployment claims has reached another all-time high, with the one-month total surpassing the number of claims reached in the past four years combined.

April 2020 labor statistics released Thursday also revealed that the over-the-month increase for the unemployment rate was the largest on record.

The unemployment rate increased by 7.3 percentage points in April, to reach 11.9%, an all-time high. A year ago, the rate was 3.6%.

April showed a decrease of 624,126 employed residents over the month, bringing the total to 4,293,628, the lowest number of employed residents in eight and a half years. This number has decreased by 606,671 over the year.

The numbers came as the federal government was poised to reveal that millions more people likely filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 36 million sought aid in the previous eight weeks.

Georgia’s labor force in April was down by 281,525 to reach a total of 4.88 million, the lowest the labor force has been in over four years, while also reaching an all-time low in the labor force participation. This total decreased 209,140 from this time last year.

Jobs in Georgia were down by 492,100 over the month, the lowest number of jobs on record in six years. They were down 473,100 over the year, reaching a total of 4,126,500.

Unemployment claims showed an increase of 1.041 million claims or 333% in April to reach a total of 1.35 million claims. They were up by 1.33 million claims or 6,353% from April 2019. The monthly total was higher than the annual total for each of the previous four years combined, 291,962 in 2019, 310,494 in 2018, 325,597 in 2017, and 372,132 in 2016.

These sectors saw the highest increase in initial claims for unemployment:

• Accommodation and food services – more than 323,000

• Trade – more than 172,000

• Health care and social assistance – more than 151,000

