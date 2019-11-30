GSP: Man hospitalized after chase on Broad St.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One man is in the hospital after Georgia State Patrol says he lead them on a chase in Augusta Friday night.

GSP says pulled over a driver, Terrell Beatty, on Broad St. just before 8 P.M. for failure to maintain lane. That’s when they say Beatty took off down the street. GSP says they chased after him until he turned onto Crawford Ave., where he hit a curb that disabled his car.

After that, GSP says Beatty got out of his car and ran across Broad St. They say Richmond County Deputies were parked in a lot near where Beatty started running. Troopers say the chase ended with Beatty running behind a building and then running into the side of a Georgia State Trooper’s patrol car.

GSP says Beatty was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating to find out what lead up to the chase.

