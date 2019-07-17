GSP: Thomson mom ruled at fault in deadly Wilkinson Co. crash

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about a crash that crash that killed a mother and her 13-year-old daughter, and injured four others.

Georgia State Patrol tells us they've found that mother, Ashley Reed, at fault in the crash with a tractor-trailer.

Ashley Reed, 13-year-old Summer Matherly, and four other teens were on their way to a water park in Warner Robins Monday morning.

Reports say the mother pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler, which hit her SUV's fuel cell. That started the fire.

The four surviving teens are recovering in the hospital in Macon. One has serious injuries, two are in critical condition, and a fourth is fair.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.