GRAPHIC: Ohio students flung inside school bus in crash

Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and left eight high school students injured.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety has released new video and details about a school bus crash in Perry County that sent eight students to the hospital. (Source: WSYX/Ohio Department of Public Safety/CNN)

A crash report says 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang in Perry County, Ohio, on Dec. 19.

The report says he ran a red light and hit the Northern Local School District bus, which then went off the road and flipped on its side.

Thornton suffered serious injuries, including a broken back.

Injuries to the students and the bus driver weren’t life-threatening.

Troopers said Thornton was driving on a suspended license.

The prosecuting attorney for the county said he expects to file charges in the case.

