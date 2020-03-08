GRAPHIC: 15-year-old beaten, robbed in gang-style attack by teen boys in NY

Five teenagers are charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a 15-year-old girl in New York City after they turned themselves in to police.

Five of the teenagers, ages 14 to 17, involved in the attack turned themselves in to police. They are charged with robbery and gang assault. (Source: New York Police Department/WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

The family of the 15-year-old victim says her physical wounds may be improving, but the mental ones are slow to heal. Police say she was attacked Thursday afternoon by a large group of teenage boys.

“My granddaughter, her spirits are broke,” said Pamela Thompson, the victim’s grandmother. “She has a concussion. She has a lot of bruises. She will be all right but not right now. She is messed up, mentally messed up.”

Community activists joined the victim’s family Saturday to denounce the attack. According to police, the group of teens repeatedly punched and kicked the 15-year-old girl until she was unconscious. They then took her Air Jordan sneakers right off her feet and stole her cell phone and debit card.

The victim was treated for bruising and released from the hospital. She was home and recovering with family Friday.

Five of the teenagers, ages 14 to 17, involved in the attack turned themselves in to police Friday. They are charged with robbery and gang assault.

“I’m not a proponent of our young people being in jail, but at the end of the day, they’ve got to atone for the criminality committed on this corner,” said Tony Herbert, a Brooklyn community activist who is also the uncle of the victim.

Herbert says the mother of one of the boys wants to apologize and pay for the stolen sneakers.

As police look into the motive for the brutal attack, the 15-year-old’s family maintains she did nothing to provoke it. Investigators previously indicated the attack may have been in direct retaliation for a prior incident.

Police released surveillance video of the attack on social media in an attempt to identify the individuals involved.

Copyright 2020 WPIX, Tribune, New York Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.