GOODBYE SUMMER: Fun ideas for families the final weekend of summer break

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- School is almost back in session, and it's on every parent's mind how to make this weekend one to remember before their kids head back to class.

So, what's happening across the CSRA for family fun? Well, some things are new, while other ideas have been here all along.

We have a list of ideas for families who are looking for some fun this weekend!

North Augusta Splash Pad:

A brand new splash pad has officially opened in North Augusta. The Riverview Park Splash Pad is the perfect place to cool off and enjoy some fresh fun!

Unicorns Can't Jump Basketball Tournament:

ISSAUNICORN presents a basketball tournament to raise money in efforts to donate 250 bookbags to our back to school drive. That's happening Saturday, Aug. 3rd, at Aiken Technical College from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Meadows Frozen Custard Grand Opening:

Who doesn't love ice cream? Or more specifically - frozen custard! The Meadows is holding its grand opening at 11:00 a.m. at its location in Grovetown (715 Gateway Center Boulevard). The shop opened its doors earlier in the summer, but this is the first chance for an official opening.

Augusta "Pimento Cheese" Baseball Game:

The Augusta GreenJackets are rebranding for one weekend only, but you might think it's a little cheesy. The Augusta Pimento Cheese are playing at SRP Park Aug. 2nd and 3rd for a special promo weekend. You can even buy Pimento Cheese swag!

Kitty Konnection:

What better way to say "have a great school year" than getting a new cat? The Kitty Konnection adoption event is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the PetCo off Washington Road in Evans Saturday. Cats will be half prices, and kittens are marked down from $95 to $50. Adult cats are $25.

Sunday Market at the Marina:

The 5th Street Marina on Augusta's Riverwalk is hosting it's weekly farmer's market Sunday from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m.As always, there will be food, crafts, and antique vendors on site. Pets are always invited to walk along!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.