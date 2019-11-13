GE plant in Waynesboro to shut down operations

November 13, 2019

WAYNESBORO, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The GE Grid Solutions plant in Waynesboro is planning to shut down manufacturing operations by December 2020, according to Mayor Greg Carswell.

We contacted GE, and a spokesperson confirmed. They shared this statement:

“Based on the current competitive market conditions, GE Renewable Energy has made the difficult decision to combine our US High Voltage Switchgear (HVS) manufacturing into one U.S. location in Pennsylvania. This decision will result in closure of our Waynesboro manufacturing plant toward the end of 2020. This is a difficult decision that does not reflect on our employee’s performance, dedication, and hard work. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to employees, including transition support to new employment.”

As for the roughly 200 employees who work at the plant, GE is offering them the opportunity to relocate to their Charleroi, Pennsylvania site.

They are also encouraging impacted employees to apply for other opportunities within GE.

The manufacturing plant, located off Hwy 25 on Ritz Way in Waynesboro will continue operations until December 2020.