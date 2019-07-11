WATCH LIVE: GDOT talks construction on I-20 Savannah River bridges

Click here to watch the press conference at 7:55 a.m. Thursday.

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to speak Thursday morning about its project on I-20.

Work will soon begin on the bridges over the Savannah River on I-20, near exit 1.

According to a press release, the project will replace the existing I-20 Augusta Canal and Savannah River bridges built in the 1960s with new, modern structures to improve safety and operations for 60,000 daily drivers.

The existing bridges provide two travel lanes in each direction with two-foot shoulders separated by an open median. The replacement will provide three, 12-foot lanes in each direction with matching 12-foot inside and outside shoulders.

Officials are expected to give details on when the project will begin, how long it will last, and other details.

