GDOT closing lanes for two interstates in Augusta for two nights of equipment maintenance

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're having to hit the road Wednesday or Thursday night, you'll want to know about a brief period of equipment maintenance.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, two Augusta-area interstates will have lane closures on both nights.

Southern Traffic Services will close two lanes at times in the following locations:

- I-20 east from Wheeler Road (Exit 195) to I-520 (Exit 196 A and B) from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 into the following morning

- I-520 from Wheeler Road (Exit 1 A and B) to Wrightsboro Road (Exit 2) from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

GDOT says they are using those nights to do equipment maintenance on their intelligent transportation system, which aids motorists will real-time information.

