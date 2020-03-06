GDOT: Work underway on I-20 EB near Thomson after rain damages pavement

Friday, March 6, 2020

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Work is underway on eastbound Interstate 20 after weather damaged part of the interstate near Thomson.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, parts of the eastbound lane near exit 172 have been closed while workers fix the issue.

The pavement, GDOT says, was damaged due to continuous heavy rains in the area over the past few weeks.

GDOT officials say lane closures should continue through the night.

