GDOT: Work on I-20 westbound shoulders to begin this weekend

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Transportation officials are getting ready to perform work on parts of Interstate 20 in the westbound lane.

According to GDOT, maintenance contractor plans to, weather permitting, work at various interchange areas between Exit 194 and Exit 183. Most of the work will be on the shoulders, but some locations may require a traffic shift and lane closure.

The work looks to reclaim "overgrown interstate rights of way for better safety and maintenance operations."

This work should be going on over the weekend.

