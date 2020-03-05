GDOT: Part of I-20 EB near Thomson closed due to cracks in the pavement

Thursday, March 5, 2020

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Part of a lane of Interstate 20 near Thomson is closed due to damage from the weather.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the damage near exit 172 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20.

Emergency closure...I-20 east @ Exit 172 right lane...contractor set to repair when rain stops...this could be in well into Friday morning.@511Georgia @GADeptofTrans @Waze_Southeast @FloydHillman pic.twitter.com/tqm5JKZn44 — GDOT East Traffic (@GDOTEastTraffic) March 5, 2020

A contractor is set to repair the broken piece of the interstate when the rain stops.

But with rains continuing at the time being, it could be well into Friday morning before it's fixed, GDOT says.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.