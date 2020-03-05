GDOT: Part of I-20 EB near Thomson closed due to cracks in the pavement

The Georgia Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the damage near exit 172 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20. (Source: GDOT)
Thursday, March 5, 2020

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Part of a lane of Interstate 20 near Thomson is closed due to damage from the weather.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the damage near exit 172 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20.

A contractor is set to repair the broken piece of the interstate when the rain stops.

But with rains continuing at the time being, it could be well into Friday morning before it's fixed, GDOT says.

