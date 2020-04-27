GDOT: I-20 bridge replacement project requires continued closures

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation announced nightly lane closures for the large-scale I-20 rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and widening efforts.

The nightly single-lane closures for the next two weeks will begin Wednesday, April 29.

According to GDOT, lane closures will alternate between the right and left lane in either direction. One lane of travel will be maintained at all times.

All lane closures and work are weather dependent and could be postponed.

Lane or shoulder closure on either travel lane on I-20 eastbound from just east of Riverwatch Parkway beyond Exit 1 in South Carolina

- Wednesday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 13, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Lane or shoulder closure on either travel lane on I-20 westbound from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the state line

- Wednesday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 13, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For more details on exact times lane closures are not permitting for normal work operations from GDOT, see below:

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: I-20 closure dates and times

