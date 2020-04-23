GDOL: Employer filed claims dominate record-setting claims numbers

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) has processed more claims during the COVID-19 pandemic than the department has in the last three years combined.

According to the release, last week, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) processed 247,003 initial claims with employer filed claims accounting for 94 percent. In the past month, GDOL has processed 1,090,536 claims, more than the combined total for the previous three years.

Unemployment initial claims throughout the United States decreased 810,000 last week to 4.4 million.

“Employer filed claims have proven to be beneficial not only for employers wishing to provide financial support for employees until they can get them back to work, but also employees who are able to work a few hours a week and still receive state and federal benefits,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, said in the release. “Despite claims to the contrary, returning to work does not automatically eliminate an individual’s state unemployment eligibility.”

According to a rule put into place on March 26, an individual can earn up to $300 per week without reducing their weekly benefit amount. This allows employees to work reduced hours and still qualify for state weekly benefits and the federal $600 weekly supplement.

According to the release, the sectors with the most initial claims last week included Accommodation and Food Services, 67,774 (334,659 over the last four weeks), Health Care and Social Assistance, 31,266, Retail Trade, 30,672, Manufacturing, 28,597, and Administrative and Support Services, 18,140.

Also stated in the release, yesterday, GDOL began sending over 257,000 emails to applicants potentially eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to continue their application process for federal benefits.

PUA includes individuals who are self-employed, gig workers, 1099 independent contractors, employees of churches, employees of non-profits, or those with limited work history who do not qualify for state unemployment benefits.

GDOL is also continuing to work with employers to get Georgians back to work. Today, over 112,000 jobs are listed online at www.EmployGeorgia.com for Georgians to access. The GDOL offers online resources for finding a job, building a resume, and assisting with other reemployment needs.

Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers must file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at www.gdol.ga.gov.

